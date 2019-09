It has been said that women live longer than men. This can be because of lots of reasons, like the fact that women make social plans and being social keeps your mind sharp. Women also pay attention to their tummies and digestion is a good indicator of overall health. Women also sleep more, which is when our bodies reset.

D.L.’s Top 10 Reasons Women Outlive Men was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: