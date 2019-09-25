Guy Torry hears jokes about his height almost every day and at this point he’s over it. Especially the jokes from people who are shorter than him, like TJMS engineer Super Dave and Kirk Franklin. So, to set things straight Guy says “I am 5 foot 8” and to further explain he says “the average height in America is from 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 10.” Someone on Instagram decided to tagged him in a post from the Shaderoom of a store called “Under 5’10” that’s for folks under 5 foot 10. Guy says that’s uncalled for because average size people have no issue finding clothes that fit.

Guy’s Gripe: I Am A Normal, Average Height Man was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

