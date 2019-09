Lots of shows are having their fall premieres and it feels like there were 75 things on to watch last night alone! “This Is Us” came back, “The Voice” was on, “Black-Ish” and “Mixed-Ish” and “Empire” now comes on on Tuesdays. Sybil and Tom caught a few things but they couldn’t watch it all. What’s your favorite show right now?

Top Of The Morning: There’s So Much To Watch On TV! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: