If you’ve been keeping up with the drama coming out of the White House then you know that they have all officially lost it! Not only did Trump try to use the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, he also said that William Barr would be assisting in the investigation. Of course the White House is trying to clean it up, Chris Paul says they sent a list of talking points to everyone who would be speaking to media.

Morning Minute: Donald Trump Made Things Worse For Himself was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

