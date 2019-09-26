CLOSE
NC Woman Leaves Infant In Hot Car

NEW GUIDELINES RECOMMEND KEEPING BABIES IN REAR FACING CAR SEATS THROUGH AGE 2

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Jennifer Shipman of Wake County, North Carolina went into a junkyard this week, when a pedestrian walked by to see her 9-month-old child in a hot car.

Quincey Jones, the individual that recorded the video, posted it to Facebook and received more than 2,800 shares. “This was a very unexpected disturbing moment of my life,” Jones captioned.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office used the video as evidence to charge Shipman with one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

SOURCE: ABC 11

NC Woman Leaves Infant In Hot Car was originally published on thelightnc.com

