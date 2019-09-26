CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Next Year’s Big Game Halftime Show!

The 7th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

After mixed reviews for this year’s halftime show involving Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, not to mention very little screen time for SpongeBob SquarePants, the Big Game is hoping to make up for it with next year’s roster.

From Uproxx:

It was just announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. The big game is set to go down on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Pepsi and Adam Schefter of ESPN both confirmed the announcement on Twitter:

Lopez and Shakira also confirmed the news on Twitter as well:

The halftime show will the first performances for both artists.

Will you be tuning in to both or either artists?

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Theo Wargo and Getty Images

Third through Fifth Picture and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-HOLLYWOOD

Mary J. Blige: A Look Into Her Life

20 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige: A Look Into Her Life

Continue reading Mary J. Blige: A Look Into Her Life

Mary J. Blige: A Look Into Her Life

A look into  a Lifetime Achievement Award winners life in her musical career Mary J. Blige

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Next Year’s Big Game Halftime Show! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close