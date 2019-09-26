CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Fans Want Shaunie O’Neal To Fire Evelyn Lozada For Her Racist Ways!?

HollyRod Foundation's 17th Annual DesignCare Gala

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The Basketball Wives reality franchise are coming under fire from fans and are asking that executive producer, Shaunie O’Neil, relieve Mz. Evelyn Lozada of her duties. This isn’t about Evelyn Lozada not being able to be an alleged good friend but for her racist comments that she has made towards fellow cast-mates. BBW fans have allegedly said enough is enough and started a petition on change.org to voice the seriousness of their displeasure with Evelyn Lozada and their perceived racist ways of her.

In BBW episodes, Evelyn Lozada has allegedly referred to CECE as “LiNG LiNG” (because she is Asian allegedly), reffered to Jackie Christie as a “COCKROACH” and Ogom “OG” Chijindu as a “MONKEY”.

Check out the post below then give us your comments.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Fans Want Shaunie O’Neal To Fire Evelyn Lozada For Her Racist Ways!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close