The Basketball Wives reality franchise are coming under fire from fans and are asking that executive producer, Shaunie O’Neil, relieve Mz. Evelyn Lozada of her duties. This isn’t about Evelyn Lozada not being able to be an alleged good friend but for her racist comments that she has made towards fellow cast-mates. BBW fans have allegedly said enough is enough and started a petition on change.org to voice the seriousness of their displeasure with Evelyn Lozada and their perceived racist ways of her.
In BBW episodes, Evelyn Lozada has allegedly referred to CECE as “LiNG LiNG” (because she is Asian allegedly), reffered to Jackie Christie as a “COCKROACH” and Ogom “OG” Chijindu as a “MONKEY”.
Check out the post below then give us your comments.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Fans Want Shaunie O’Neal To Fire Evelyn Lozada For Her Racist Ways!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com