COLUMBUS: DUI Checkpoint Friday Night!

Law enforcement will be on their job this weekend. According to NBC4i.com, there is a DUI Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for tonight (September 27th) in Upper Arlington.

If you plan on having a few drinks tonight, make sure you have a designated driver. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the DUI Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at Riverside Drive, south of Trabue Road between 8pm and 12:30am.

Have a great night and make sure you party responsibly.

