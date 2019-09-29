Columbus Police Settle With Stormy Daniels For $450,000!!

Porn star Stormy Daniels has reached a settlement with the City of Columbus related to her 2018 arrest which occurred at a northeast side strip club.

The city has agreed to pay $450,000 to Stephanie Clifford, who performs in adult films and strip clubs under the name Stormy Daniels. Daniels and her lawyers were scheduled for a mediation conference with the city Friday morning.

In an interview with NBC4, Daniels was confident, charismatic and passionate. She says she was standing up for the little guy when she took on the Columbus Division of Police.

“I didn’t break any law, and I knew that,” said Daniels. “I believe if that were to happen to another girl in the adult business that she wouldn’t have had the resources or empowerment to stand up for herself. And I don’t want this to continue happening because the law as it is written is basically victim shaming.”

