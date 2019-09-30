Maryland HBCUs are in the process of suing the state for the funding that they deserve. Roland Martin talks to Kristen Clarke of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law who says the offer made by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t even close to good enough.

Hogan wanted to settle the 13 years long lawsuit by offering HBCUs $200 Million over 10 years. But, Clarke and Martin know that our schools deserve more. “They’ve made a dual system of education in Maryland” Clarke explains. The state funded the white schools while they “completely disregarded and abandoned HBCUs.”

A similar lawsuit took place in Mississippi about 20 years ago and they settled that case for $516 Million. Martin and Clarke say Maryland HBCUs need $1 Billion and not a cent less.

They urge everyone to call Governor Hogan at (410)974-3901 and Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones at (410)655-3090 and demand HBCUs be given what they deserve.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Roland Martin: Maryland HBCUs Deserve More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: