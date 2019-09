The Washington Redskins have lost every single game so far this season. They’re 0-4 and Chris Paul is done with them, he calls them “sorry bums” and says he’s ashamed. Meanwhile the Falcons and Dolphin’s are following the same trend and Chris Paul says they “ain’t gonna do nothing.” How’s your team doing?

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

