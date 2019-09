Tyler Perry is opening his brand new studios and the whole TJMS crew is so proud of him! The building where his studios are were once a confederate army base where Black folks were only allowed if they were working for the white soldiers. Now, it’s owned by a Black man. Congrats to him!

Top Of The Morning: Congrats To Tyler Perry was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

