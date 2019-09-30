Cardi B came, saw and conquered Paris Fashion Week, y’all!

The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper served up some serious high-fashion lewks…and getting a lot a buzz for it.

Let’s start with this ensemble we wore on the first day of the event, rocking a green and blue Richard Quinn August/Winter 19′ printed outfit, along with a scarf that covered her entire face.

“I heard you b*tches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I’m here to serve it to you motherfuckers, and serve it to you cold,” she said, adding, “Make sure a car don’t hit me ‘cause a b*tch can’t see.”

To Thom Browne’s show where the Hustlers star sat at the front row next to Vogue EIC Anna Wintour the Hustler’s star donned a pair of glasses, a gray blazer, and a pencil skirt, describing the outfit on the ‘Gram as, “THE TEACHER!”

Let’s also look at this fabulous bag!

Finally, as FootWearNews.com reported, she “stepped out in a sheer bodysuit from Aliétte, layered under a patterned jacket with fluffy trim from Edda Gimnes.” That, and peep the matching thigh-high boots and purse!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Cardi B’s fashion game continues to evolve and have us in awe! Shout out to her stylists too!

Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Lewks Are An Entire Mood! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com