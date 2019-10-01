Two people were arrested Friday near Easton for heroin possession according to the Franklin County Sheriffs Department.

Detectives seized 2,150 grams of heroin from the floorboard of a car next to two children in the backseat driven by 30-year-old Benjamin Marentes-Rincon and 24-year-old Emily Thomas

The street value of the heroin is said to be around $400,000.

Rincon has both been deported on two occasions and is in the United States illegally.

They face possession charges and trafficking charges are expected.

Source: 10tv.com

Caught! $400K Worth of Heroin In Car Filled With Children Near Easton was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: