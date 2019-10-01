Columbus City Schools canceled classes for Tuesday, October 1 due to the extreme heat and humidity in Central Ohio.

The district also canceled all afternoon activities as well.

“We do not take this decision lightly,” said Superintendent/CEO Dr.Talisa Dixon. “The greatest challenge is not just the hot temperatures during the day, but how hot and humid it stays into the evening. Our schools simply cannot cool off at night. We must put the safety of our students and staff first.”

Families seeking additional information can contact their child’s school or call the Office of Customer Relations at 614-365-8888.

Heat Forces Columbus City Schools To Cancels Classes Tuesday was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: