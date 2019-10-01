CLOSE
Ways to Beat The Heat In Columbus

This seems to be the last week were going to have these 90 degree days, since fall seems to be getting ready to settle in come next week. In case you are in need of some ways to stay cool, ALWAYS keep these cool facts in mind.

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Whenever you can, stay inside, in air conditioning
  • Eat light meals
  • Avoid too much alcohol, sugar, and caffeine
  • Stay in the shade
  • Limit your morning outside activities, push them till later evening

So there you have, and make sure you enjoy these good temperatures while we have them

Courtesy of 10tv.com

Ways to Beat The Heat In Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

