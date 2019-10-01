Ways to Beat The Heat In Columbus

This seems to be the last week were going to have these 90 degree days, since fall seems to be getting ready to settle in come next week. In case you are in need of some ways to stay cool, ALWAYS keep these cool facts in mind.
- Drink plenty of water
- Whenever you can, stay inside, in air conditioning
- Eat light meals
- Avoid too much alcohol, sugar, and caffeine
- Stay in the shade
- Limit your morning outside activities, push them till later evening
So there you have, and make sure you enjoy these good temperatures while we have them
Courtesy of 10tv.com
Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars
21 photos Launch gallery
Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th Oscars
1. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 17 of 21
18. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 20 of 21
21. Slay! Black Excellence at the 90th OscarsSource:Getty 21 of 21
Ways to Beat The Heat In Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com