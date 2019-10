The white police officer who shot and killed her unarmed neighbor in his own apartment was found guilty of murder. Amber Guyger “ran every play in the White Woman’s Victim Playbook” Chris Paul says. She dyed her hair blonde, cried and said she feared for her life. But, she stole Botham Jean’s life and justice was served.

Posted 10 hours ago

