Right now the nation is focused on impeachment inquiries which Reverend Al says is important because “we cannot have anyone above the law and that includes the president.” But there are also other important things going on in America right now, like criminal justice. For example, yesterday in Dallas, former police woman Amber Guyger was found guilty of the murder of Botham Jean. Jean had no criminal background and Shapton says that shouldn’t even matter. We should not have to be “a perfect Black as they say” to receive justice, he continued. While we’re glad justice was served, in cases involving less perfect people we often don’t receive justice. The diverse jury most likely played a part in the guilty verdict, he says. There were 5 Black members of the jury. And you become a member of the jury by being a registered and active voter. So, he says “everything comes full circle,” register to vote “so that you can bring justice” like in the Guyger case and so you can vote and get a new president.

Reverend Al Sharpton: Everything Comes Full Circle was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

