For years people have been talking about the fact that college athletes bring in millions of dollars for their school but never see a dime. California’s fair play act will allow student athletes to be paid. Roland Martin talks to California state senator Steven Bradford who believes this is a step in the right direction.

Bradford says this isn’t about being money hungry, “this is about fairness.” In any other situation college students, even those on scholarship, can be paid for sharing their talents. For example, “if you’re on scholarship and you’re a musician you can be paid for music lessons.” But if you’re a basketball player you can’t be paid for basketball lessons. According to Bradford, as a student athlete, “you almost belong to the college system.”

Bradford believes that this bill is going to inspire “these athletes to stay in school and not want to leave early.”

Roland Martin: College Athletes Deserve To Be Paid was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

