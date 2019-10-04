CLOSE
Trick or Treat Dates and Time in Ohio

Its already October 4th, so parents are already preparing their children for the big day! Halloween will be here in the next couple of weeks. If you don’t have your costumes, no worries, stores will have plenty. Just don’t wait till the least minute and get left with the lame costume.

But parents prepare yourself for the times, and dates you can take you child trick or treating.

Columbus

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Canal Winchester

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Delaware

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dublin

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Franklin Township

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Gahanna

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Westerville

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Worthington

Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

