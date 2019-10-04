Damon uses his segment to uplift women! He thinks that all women need to be nicer to themselves and other women. Tell yourself you’re beautiful and be kind to yourself. Women are the only ones so hard on themselves, he says men don’t have body image issues. Think about it, the crusty man in a belly shirt has no issue walking right up to you and asking you on a date. Damon says that’s because men believe they are enough. He wants women to know that they’re beautiful.

That’s What I Think: Women You Are All Beautiful was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

