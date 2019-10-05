An annual survey shows that 81 people died as a result of domestic violence confrontations in the state of Ohio. The surveys were taken during the 12-month period ending June 30 and these numbers include 53 victims and 28 perpetrators.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network analysis used media accounts to identify 60 deadly confrontations — 51 involving male attackers and 9 involving female attackers.

The group said this week there was a history of abuse in 83% of cases where a woman killed a man. The victim had ended or was trying to end the relationship in 35% of the cases. Five involved custody disputes.

Firearms were the culprit in 73% of the fatalities. One-third involved a suicide, including 14 murder-suicides. Children were at the scene in 25% of cases. Police killed perpetrators in four cases. No officers were killed for the first time in four years.

If you or someone you know may be suffering in silence, it’s time to break the cycle. Do not stay silent! It’s time to speak up all month-long and beyond.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which first began in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country.

Domestic violence affects millions, both women and men, of every race, religion, culture and status. It’s not just punches and black eyes — it’s yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation. It’s stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, non-stop texting, constant use the silent treatment, or calling someone stupid so often they believe it.

If you need assistance or want to talk to someone about domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

Source: NBC4i

Ohio Annual Report Shows 81 Died From Domestic Violence Attacks! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: