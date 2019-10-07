Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott are back this morning for the Cowboys Wake Up Show. After their loss to Green Bay at home Jones says Dak managed to be the biggest clown of the weekend, even though the new “Joker” movie came out on Friday. Jones went into his “mail sack” and read letters from listeners. One man says since the Cowboys are losing her can’t perform in bed, according to Jones the condition is called “losers limp.” The only way to defeat it is to watch old videos of Cowboys winning the Superbowl.

Morning Minute: Dallas Fans Are Having A Big Problem

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

