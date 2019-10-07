Chris Paul wraps up week 5 of the NFL. Some teams are remaining dominant, others have risen from the shadows, and a few are still looking for their first win. The Jets lost to Philly and Chris says their playbook should be burned! Speaking of New York, the Giants “got their asses whopped” by Minnesota. The Saints are still “rolling with ease without Drew Brees!” And down in Dallas the Packers ran all over the Cowboys. Chris asks, “how did your team do?”

Chris Paul’s NFL Wrap Up Week 5: ‘How Did Your Team Do?’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

