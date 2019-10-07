Alex Trebek Might Not Be Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Any Longer

Trebek adds the he is not afraid of dying, knowing he has had a good life.

Fans of ‘Jeopardy!’ have to get use to the idea of having a different host on the show.

Alex Trebek has revealed on CTV he may (and I repeat…may) not be on the popular game show any longer, though there are no immediate plans for him to step down anytime soon.

From Cleveland19.com:

Trebek, who’s hosted the popular game show for 35 years and more than 8,000 episodes, is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I will keep doing it (the show) as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish,” he said.

Trebek announced he had cancer back in March. He is now going through another round of chemotherapy.

Article Courtesy of CTV, CNN, and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Nicky Nelson and WENN

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls 8 photos Launch gallery Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls 1. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 1 of 8 2. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 2 of 8 3. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 3 of 8 4. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 4 of 8 5. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 5 of 8 6. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 6 of 8 7. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 7 of 8 8. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

Alex Trebek Might Not Be Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Any Longer was originally published on wzakcleveland.com