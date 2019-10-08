Once upon a time Spike Lee thought Tyler Perry’s Madea was some “coonery and buffoonery” but that was then but here in the now by gone’s have been declared by gone’s and Tyler Perry would not move forward in history without paying homage to a man that played a pivotal part in black film by dedicating a new studio and sound stage in his new larger than Warner Hollywood studio complex owned solely by himself, Tyler Perry.

So that means the beef between Spike and Tyler is officially over.

Tyler Perry had a star studded grand opening this past weekend of his film complex that spans 330 acres with 12 sound stages in Atlanta, GA

Take a listen to Tyler Perry talk about his relationship with Spike Lee, plus a phenomenal exclusive tour of Tyler Perry’s history making studios from the eyes of Ava DuVernay in the videos below.

Tyler Perry Dedicates New Studio And Sound Sage To Spike Lee [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com