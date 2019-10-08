Seriously Ignorant News: Desperate For Love

Weddings can be so stressful and expensive so we really understand this man’s desperation. A Texas man named Heath Bumpous robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for his bride’s ring and the reception venue. But, it didn’t work out the way he hoped it would. His wife-to-be recognized him on local news and convinced him to turn himself in. Needless to say there was no wedding.

