Stanley Nelson has consistently made great documentaries like Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution. His latest documentary tells the story of the life of jazz trumpeter and composer Miles Davis.

Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool is the first documentary to be done on the musician in the United States. Nelson says they they talked to a number of people who “knew Miles and loved miles and played with Miles.” One of the most exciting parts is that they have “footage of Miles that no one has ever seen.”

Visit MilesDavisMovie.com to find the film in a theater near you.

Stanley Nelson’s Miles Davis Documentary Gives An Inside Look At His Life was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: