It’s October so that means the holidays are right around the corner! We are just weeks away from Christmas so get your wishlist’s together! Huggy is proactive and has already finished his. His list this year is actually rather short, he sings “all I want for Christmas is for Trump to get impeached!” Hopefully he gets his wish!

Huggy Lowdown: ‘All I Want For Christmas Is For Trump To Get Impeached’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

