Yesterday when Guy went to get his colonoscopy he arrived early, of course. Once he finally found the office that he was supposed to check in at he was surprised to be greeted with attitude. The woman behind the counter seemed upset that he arrived early and told him that they were closed. Guy didn’t have a problem being told he was too early but, he was upset by the woman’s attitude. If you work in a hospital he believes you should have more compassion and kindness.

Guy Torry: Hospital Workers Need To Be Kind was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: