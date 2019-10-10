Zahara Jolie Pitt Is Designing Jewelry To Benefit Battered Women And Children

Zahara Jolie Pitt, 14, is showing her career pursuits early. The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is flexing her muscles as a jewelry designer. Don’t think of this as some side hobby. The Ethiiopian born teen has partnered with jeweler Robert Procop to release a line called Zahara Collection. Robert Procop is a designer favorite of Angelina Jolie, so I’m sure mom had something to do with this connection.

In 2012, Angelina Jolie partnered with Procop on a collection titled Style of Jolie. Robert Procop is also the designer behind Angelina Jolie’s 16 carat engagement ring which Brad Pitt used to propose.

Zahara Jolie Pitt debuted her collection at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles, California on September 30th. She wore her self-titled jewels on the red carpet, consisting of three emerald cut pieces. She wore tear drop earrings, a bracelet, and a beautiful ring. To show off the yellow jewels she wore her braids half up, half down and chose a black satin gown. She’s growing into quite the beauty!

The jewelry collection has citrine as the featured gemstone. However, it also includes white and pink quartz jewels and pink sapphire pieces. This sounds like red carpet perfection.

If you think this is a money making idea, the daughter of the philanthropist is following in her mother’s footsteps. The press release revealed, “All proceeds from the Collection will benefit the Los Angeles-based House of Ruth Shelters, which provided transitional housing for battered women and children.”

The Zahara Collection will be available at select Saks Fifth Avenue locations and other exclusive retailers in both the U.S. and Australia beginning in November.

Beauties, what do you think of the jewels in the Zahara Collection?

