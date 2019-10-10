Earlier today a shooting occurred outside of Eastland Mall food court. This is all accordion to police who say the call cam win just around 1:30p, and it took place in the parking lot.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

HAPPENING NOW 10/10/19 1:50pm: CPD’s Helicopter Unit made a landing at Eastland Mall & arrested a shooting suspect! The shooting happened minutes earlier near the food court area. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening. GREAT POLICE WORK BY OUR HELICOPTER UNIT! 🚁 💙 pic.twitter.com/qGOFH6fLAi — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) October 10, 2019

As a result Eastland Preparatory Academy is on Lockdown.

Shooting Outside of Eastland Mall was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com