We are sending a big Congratulations to the great, Simone Biles who this morning has won her fifth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships. She is the favorite to win Next years Olympic Gold Medal.

Simone scored 58.999 points to finish 2.1 points ahead of China’s Tang Xining.

Since 2013, Simone has won every all-around title she’s competed in.

She skipped the 2017 season, and then Morgan Hurd won the gold.

Simone Biles wins 5th All-Around title at Gymnastics was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com