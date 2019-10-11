CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Tia Mowry Shows Off Postpartum Weight Loss, Opens Up About Being Called “Fat” During & After Pregnancy

Tia Mowry is close to hitting her postpartum weight-loss goal, which is something worth celebrating due to the commitment required to make that happen. But instead of focusing on a number on the scale, she talked about the journey it has been to slim down her way, in her own time. Of course, we are in snapback culture, where many women feel the need to try and lose weight soon after giving birth or show off quick results weeks after delivery to impress followers and big-up themselves. It’s that culture that the 41-year-old says left her being fat-shamed during and after her pregnancy with daughter Cairo when she didn’t lose weight as fast as other people thought she should have. So she wanted to send a message while sharing her progress.

SEE ALSO: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable [PHOTOS]

“Checking in. #17months post pregnant. I did it my way and in my time,” she said. “Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me. I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that. I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey. Do not fold to societal pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

View this post on Instagram

Checking in. #17months post pregnant. I did it my way and in my time. Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me. I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that. I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey. Do not fold to societal pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too. #women #rock Workout fit- @kellyrowland @fabletics

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on

 

This isn’t the first time Tia has talked about going about postpartum weight loss her way. In September of last year, months after having Cairo, she said she entered the gym again to feel her best, not to look anything like what someone else thought she should after having a baby.

“For me, it’s not about being vain. You know what I mean?” she told E! “It’s not about trying to look great; it’s about trying to feel great. And if that takes five to six months to a year to feel like myself, then so be it. It’s not about trying to hurry up and get into the gym and get that six-pack. It’s kind of like how it was with my first child. I’m just taking everything as it goes. If I lose 5 lbs. here, then great. If I don’t? Oh, well.”

“I’m just really taking my time, and I really want to be an example out there for women, that it’s OK if you don’t lose weight fast or rather quickly,” she added. “It’s OK if you still have a belly bump. That’s what happens. It’s natural. It’s normal. You don’t have to kill yourself trying to get to some place that takes time. I’m about focusing on my babies and enjoying her growth.”

Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove Her Beauty Changes With The Times

13 photos Launch gallery

Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove Her Beauty Changes With The Times

Continue reading Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove Her Beauty Changes With The Times

Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove Her Beauty Changes With The Times

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByabIjdlzGM/   It’s hard to not stan Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Ever since Sister, Sister premiered in April 1994, she’s captured the hearts of millions of viewers with her relatable characters and comedic timing. Of course, her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley had a lot to do with her success as well. But when Sister, Sister came to an end in 1999, Tia continued the sitcom route, rolling solo for some memorable T.V. characters. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). From 2006 to 2012, Tia played Melanie, the medical student who gave up some major dreams to support her athlete boyfriend in The Game. In 2013, Tia played stepmom to three kids in the Nickelodeon sitcom Instant Mom, which lasted three seasons. Now, Tia is taking on motherhood once again in the upcoming Netflix show Family Reunion, co-starring Loretta Devine. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4eHcqKh-X8&w=560&h=315%5D Clearly, Ms. Mowry-Hardrick’s sitcom takeover isn’t over. To watch her grow from a typical teenager to a beautiful mother didn’t come without wardrobe changes either. From 90s flair to 2000s nostalgia, scroll down for some of Tia’s most flashy looks as one of sitcom’s reigning queens.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Tia Mowry Shows Off Postpartum Weight Loss, Opens Up About Being Called “Fat” During & After Pregnancy  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close