Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Jesus has been walking with Kanye West and not only did a crowd get to hear the song they got to hear Kanye’s testimony of his new life.

Kanye West took his ‘Sunday Service’ to Washington D.C. for the historic Howard University Homecoming this weekend and surprised the crowd with not only a taste of his new album titled Yandhi, also with the announcement that he has recently accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and he is now a saved man.

Kanye made the announcement to the crowd after he asked them to excuse him if made any mistakes while reading scripture to them.

It is not our jobs as Christians to judge Kanye West, but to pray for him as continues on his journey.  Amen.

Check out the video below

Kanye West Say’s He Is A Recently ‘Saved’ Man [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

