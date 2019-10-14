Crash Kills Two, Critically Injuries Two on Northside

Two people were killed and two others were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on the Northeast Side.

Police say Anju Biswakarma, 24, of Columbus, and a woman whose identity was not released early Sunday died at the scene of the crash that occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads.

Police said the unidentified woman was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Morse Road, east of Sunbury Road when the car collided with an Audi A6 going eastbound on Morse Road driven by 18-year-old Kobie Stillwell of Gahanna.

Stillwell’s car then struck a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Passersby helped Stillwell and his two passengers out of the car just before it caught fire, police said.

Biswakarma and her sister, Srijana Biswakarma, 22, were passengers in the Camry. Srijana Biswakarma was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with life-threatening injuries, as was 17-year-old JaShawn Scott, of Gahanna, who was a passenger in Stillwell’s car, according to police.

Stillwell and a second passenger, Khaleb Watson, 17, of Columbus, were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Friends and classmates of Watson and Scott took to social media over the weekend to express their loss of the students. Gahanna Local School Districts are closed for the day for Professional Development but are expected to have counselors available for students this week.

The accident remains under investigation.

