Ohio State had a week off and ended up falling off one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Buckeyes, who were tied for No. 3 last week, slipped to No. 4 this week even following a Georgia loss to South Carolina.

LSU moved up to No. 2 in the college football poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 29th time with Alabama countinign to lead the country at No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson after beating No. 7 Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams Saturday. LSU received 12 first-place votes Sunday while Alabama received 30 first-place votes.

The Big Ten now has three teams in the Top 10 with Wisconsin at No. 6 and Penn State at No. 7

The Buckeyes face Northwestern on the road Friday night at 8:30 pm

AP Top 25 Poll:

1 Alabama

2 LSU

3 Clemson

4 Ohio State

5 Oklahoma

6 Wisconsin

7 Penn State

8 Notre Dame

9 Florida

10 Georgia

11 Auburn

12 Oregon

13 Utah

14 Boise State

15 Texas

16 Michigan

17 Arizona State

18 Baylor

19 SMU

20 Minnesota

21 Cincinnati

22 Missouri

23 Iowa

24 Appalachian State

25 Washington

Source: AP

Buckeyes Fall To No. 4 In Ap Poll Following Bye Week and Georgia Loss was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com