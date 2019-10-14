A New Holiday Lights Attraction is Coming to Columbus!

A new holiday attraction is coming to Columbus starting November 15th called WonderLights Christmas in Ohio!

WonderLights Christmas in Ohio is unlike any other attraction in the entire station. It’s a drive-through light show so you can stay warm in your car but it also has music that goes along with the light shows! The attraction will be open rain or shine from November 15th through January 5th at the National Trail Raceway just east of Columbus.

Check out video of what you’ll experience at the WonderLights Christmas in Ohio

For more information on this must-see holiday attraction click here

