Cheaper By The Dozen: 7 Celebs With Loooots Of Kids 

The Internet had a field day on Monday after Keke Wyatt announced that she was expecting her 10th child. Yes, like 9+1.

The “My First Love” singer has always been known for her brolic brood, and as soon as her new baby boy or girl arrives, she’ll have enough kids to have a little football team roster.

Of course, people had lots to say about Keke’s 10th pregnancy.

KeKe Wyatt calling all her kids for a head count 😂 pic.twitter.com/arvvosd61F — αℓєχ777αℓєχ19 (@KweenPotatoe) October 15, 2019

And while some people will never get it:

What is Keke Wyatt trying to prove? 10 kids in this economy? pic.twitter.com/nsfC22UddW — 10/7 (@MostLifeDre) October 15, 2019

Real people do:

Ppl are literally shaming a married woman (KeKe Wyatt) for having 10 kids … but will also fight for a woman’s right to have multiple abortions .. Wild times we’re living in .. mind yo business on both matters tho — ✨Queen of Zamunda✨👑 (@JoyyUnSpeakable) October 15, 2019

But things haven’t always been this joyful for Keke and her brood. Just last year, the singer went through a very public divorce at the same time she was 8 months pregnant with her 9th child, and her other baby boy was fighting cancer. In an emotional video from 2018, the “R&B Divas” star lashed out:

“You want to know something, America? When you 8 months pregnant and you got a child sick, in and out of the hospital, and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce. Because… he says that you’re an emotional wreck. He says that from the very beginning you never trusted me and all that kind of stuff.”

What a difference a year can make, because now Keke is married to Zachariah Daring and expecting a brand new healthy baby. Won’t he do it?

10 does sound like a lot of kids, but hit the flip for more celebs with a starting five of their own.

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted October 15, 2019

