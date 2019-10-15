CLOSE
SPORTS: LeBron James Facing Backlash For His Hong Kong Comments

Los Angeles premiere of 'Smallfoot'

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

NBA superstar and current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James may have shot himself in the foot with his latest remarks involving Hong Kong.

From WKYC.com:

Hours after James said that the Houston Rockets general manager was “misinformed” when he tweeted his support of the protests in Hong Kong earlier this month, those same protesters turned their attention to the 4-time MVP.

The Akron native took issue with Morey’s tweet expressing support for Hong Kong protesters, which resulted in highly publicized tension between the NBA and China during the league’s preseason visit.

Despite James adding that he was not trying to be political, people still took issue with him, even calling his attitude hypocritical.

Click here to see images of the protests.

 

What do you make of LeBron’s comments?

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Anthony Wallace and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Apega and WENN

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

SPORTS: LeBron James Facing Backlash For His Hong Kong Comments  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

