A Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Accused Of Sexual Harassment!

A Columbus fire department battalion chief has been put on leave after being accused of sexual harassment!

According to Columbus Fire Chief, Steven Martin, the firefighter was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused by several female employees of sexual harassment.

Martin said Columbus Police are investigating the allegations to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

A statement from Columbus Police, released Monday evening, reads in full:

The Columbus Division of Police was asked to look at some EEO allegations involving a member of the Columbus Division of Fire to determine if they are criminal in nature. Our Special Victim’s Bureau has been assigned to make that determination prior to determining whether the criminal or administrative investigation will commence.

If no criminal charges are filed, the investigation will be turned over to the fire division to carry out an administrative investigation, Martin said in a statement.

The firefighter is not being named because criminal charges have not been filed. According to Martin, the firefighter is no longer working at the station either.

Source: NBC4i

Written By: Breeze Posted 3 hours ago

