I find it amazing every time I hear a story like this and hope and pray I’m never put in this position because when it comes to the kids you coaching or even if it’s your child out there playing it’s tough to keep your cool when you as a parent or coach feel like they’ve been treated wrong. In this case, after players on each team traded a couple of shoves the ref stepped in and push back the players he felt were the aggressor that’s when the coach ran on the field and confronted the ref and pushed him and then mayhem ensued ……Full story Here

Coach Arrested and Jailed for 24 hrs After Assaulting a Ref and Parent at Youth Football Game was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 6 hours ago

