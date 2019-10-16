Reverend Al Sharpton is headed back to New York this morning after attending the Democratic presidential debate in Columbus, Ohio last night. There were more presidential candidates participating in last nights debate than ever before. Reverend Al was disappointed that of the 12 candidates only one brought up the murder of Atatinana Jefferson by a Fort Worth, Texas police. Julian Castro was the only candidate to discuss what a tragedy her death was. Overall there wasn’t much discussion on criminal justice or race, not even from our Black candidates.

According to Sharpton, Elizabeth Warren is emerging as the front runner. But, he would really appreciate if the topic of race was discussed more

Reverend Al Sharpton: Race Needs To Be A Topic Of Conversation was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

