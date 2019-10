Chris Paul’s take on last night’s debate is rather interesting and entertaining. He uses theme songs like, The Jeffersons and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air to explain how it all went down. There’s really no way to explain it, you just have to listen for yourself! You won’t be disappointed!

Morning Minute: Democratic Debate Summary Through Song was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

