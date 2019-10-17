CLOSE
Rest In Power: Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Maryland Democratic leader, Elijah Cummings passed away early Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

 

The son of sharecroppers, Cummings was known for his dedication to the poor. He fought tirelessly for the marginalized with a fiery passion and was pivotal in the investigation of President Donald Trump as Chairman of the U.S. House committee.

 

 

A statement released by his office said that Rep. Cummings died from complications from longtime health challenges.

This is a developing story.

