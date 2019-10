When shopping for toys for your children there are a lot of things to consider. One being if you strictly but Black characters and dolls or if you buy others as well. Sherri and Kym both had white dolls growing up but understand the importance of Black kids having Black dolls.

Black Moms Matter: Would You Buy White Dolls For Your Kids? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

