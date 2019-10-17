Reverend Al Sharpton was “Stunned” to hear that his good friend US Representative Elijah Cummings passed away this morning. He and Cummings have known each other and worked together for decades. Just a few months ago when Donald Trump attacked Baltimore and Cummings, Sharpton stood by his side. That seemed to anger Trump more because he then attacked Sharpton.

“By no means was he not an activist,” Sharpton says of Cummings. He always stood up for whats right and never backed down from a fight. But most honorable is that “he never changed,” he remained the same no matter what his title was and he even lived in the same house until his death.

“He leaves a great legacy,” Sharpton says.

Reverend Al Sharpton Remembers US Representative Elijah Cummings was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

