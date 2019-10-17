According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 4,500 grams of heroin have been seized, which has a street value of more than $750,000.

The Sheriffs office received intel that there would be a drop coming in from Mexico, and would be delivered through a drug courier.

Elizabeth Betancourt twenty-seven-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of heroin.

They also expect trafficking charges to be filed.

Courtesy of 10tv

Officers have Seizes $750K Worth of Heroin in North Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com