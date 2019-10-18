LisaRaye Opens Up About Her Friend Duane Martin Turning On Her [VIDEO]

LisaRaye sat down on an episode of Uncensored on TV One and was exactly that uncensored, unfiltered and transparent about how her so-called friend did her dirty by helping her playboy husband at the time hook-up with other women.

Although LisaRaye has been very vocal about Nicole Murphy’s ability to wreck homes including LisaRaye’s, Nicole was not the only bad influencer in her time as First Lady of Turks and Caicos, actor Duane Martin, who at the time was also her ‘All Of Us’ cast-mate as well as a good friend was helping to enable her then husband to meet other women.

