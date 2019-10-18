Congresswoman Maxine Waters Calls Representative Elijah Cummings Her ‘Strength’

Yesterday we lost a true man of the people who fought for what is right until the end. US Representative Elijah Cummings passed away after ongoing health issues. Congresswoman Maxine Waters was one of his dear friends who he also considered to be his mentor. Waters remembers him as someone who “stood up” for her when she was “under attack.” And “even though he said I was his mentor he was my strength,” she said.

“The entire congress is going to miss him, even the republicans,” she said. He was a man of great leadership and morality and Waters believes that the congress will honor him by focusing on who he was and what he stood for.

Though she knows that many sleepless nights are coming, she says she welcomes “the opportunity to give one more minute” of her “time to remember Elijah Cummings.”

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

